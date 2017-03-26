Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil is the first product from Kiehl’s new Grooming Solutions range for the man in your life. Presented in a cute apothecary-style box and bottle, this beard oil smells divine, using Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Citrus, Bitter Orange, Ginger Root and Wood Oil to make looking after your beard a sensory experience as well as a necessary part of a morning routine.

What does beard oil do? Beard Oils are designed to soften the hair, as well as caring for the skin underneath, which often gets forgotten about as far as a man’s skincare routine goes. Kiehl’s version uses Salicylic Acid which takes care of any spots and skin issues that might be hiding under the beard, as well as guarding against ingrown hairs. The aromatic oils also soften dry and chapped skin and just make the beard oil appear more healthy and shiny.

My husband had never used a beard oil before, so was intrigued when I handed this onto him for a road-test, he loved the smell, which is said was ‘woody, natural and relaxing’ and noticed his beard looked healthier, shinier and his skin underneath no longer looked inflamed.

Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil is available now for $65.00 for a 30ml bottle.