The Weleda Pomegranate range is my favourite range within Weleda’s family of certified-natural skincare lines, so I was over the moon to receive a 3-piece set to play with last month. Weleda’s Pomegranate is for Maturing Skins and designed to noticeably firm the skin.

Using the powerful pomegranate and it’s seed oil and juice, Weleda have crafted these products to promote cell renewal, make aging skin look younger and healthier and feed the skin with a blend of fatty acids, flavonoids and anti-oxidants. There’s also a trio of nut oils to keep the skin hydrated and nourished – Macadamia, Apricot Kernel, Sesame Seed and Millet Seed, that also firm and soften visible lines.

The three products I was sent were – the Creamy Body Wash, which I’ve tried a few times before and LOVE. All Weleda’s Body Washes are so creamy and soft and smell absolutely heavenly. Its soap-free obviously, and leaves skin the softest you’ve ever experienced. Its like applying a body lotion in the shower which washes as well. Amazing. $20.90.

The Regenerating Body Lotion is housed in a decently-sized 200 ml pump bottle. This is the perfect follow up to the Body Wash and will layer up the Pomegranate fragrance to make it last longer. Skin looks better immediately upon application, using luscious Shea butter and Apricot Kernel Oil. $29.90. Lastly the Firming Face Serum, this super-light serum sinks into the skin almost immediately and your day cream can be applied pretty much straight away. A couple of weeks of using this serum, results can be seen. I saw happier skin with a more refined and even texture, less red in my cheek area (which is very sensitive) and just way smoother and hydrated skin throughout the day, even in the harsh air conditioning I work in. $48.90 for 30 mls.