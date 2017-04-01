Hands really do show your age when you hit over the 35 mark and a decent, anti-aging hand cream is a necessity, especially if you drive around town a lot. If you look at your right hand, the majority of people have more age spots and skin damage on that hand.

Aspect (amazing Australian cosmeceutical brand) who deliver products that are clinical-grade and highly active, all whilst being kind to the skin and free of toxic ingredients, sent me a wonderful hand cream which I’ve really enjoyed using over the last three weeks. Aspect Gold Hand Cream looks simple in delivery, but there’s some powerful friends lurking in this silky, fast-absorbing cream.

Gold Hand Cream uses a blend of Grape Extract (famous for its antioxidant power), Olive, Sunflower, Jojoba Oils and Shea Butter which give a massive hydration hit on hand skin, nails and dry cuticles. Green Tea & Echinacea also provide a antioxidant source and Willowbark & Comfrey Extracts cleanse and rid it of toxins.

This cream can actually be uses anywhere on the body where dry skin is an issue – cuticles, nails, elbows and feet. Call 0800 238 754 for NZ stockists. $33.00 for 118 mls.