This is pretty much my holy grail product of 2017, it lives in my handbag and is used constantly! Susan Posnick (Mary Kay’s personal makeup artist) created and launched this innovative product. Sure, there are mineral powder sunscreens already on the market in messy pots, but the tube and retractible brush are the genius design of Brush on Block. This on the go product can be used anywhere, anytime and perfect for brushing over your makeup when your spf has oxidized a few hours into the day. The packaging is brilliant, with a pull-up screen which protects the brush and a cap to keep everything clean.

Brush on Block is a mineral powder sunscreen using zinc and titanium oxides (naturally occurring) its SPF30 is easy to dust over the face and is perfect as a quick t-zone oil blot as well. I have also been dusting it over my hair parting (its perfect for this!) I usually spray a small amount of sunscreen on, but obviously, powder SPF is a way better choice. The Original Translucent is what I’ve been road-testing, but there’s also a Touch of Tan choice and both have refills to purchase when your brush is empty.

Brush on Block will last for 80 minutes, is sweat and water resistant, and can be used all over the body, it also contains Green Tea and Honeysuckle Extracts and Jojoba & Safflower Oil to really nourish the skin.

Brush on Block Mineral Sunscreen $44.00, refills $25.00.

For NZ stockists phone 09 415 9180.