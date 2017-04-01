As well as being kind to the environment, free of toxic ingredients and not tested on animals, New Zealand skincare company Snowberry invests heavily in science to design beautifully-effective and exciting, award-winning skincare. I was excited to road-test their latest innovation- So Soft Cleanser.

So Soft has a texture like no other, its jelly-like and yes, absolutely so soft! This cleanser is designed for very sensitive and acne prone skins, but all skins can enjoy it, it does not foam and does not remove makeup, so its a good choice for mornings for me.

So Soft Cleanser’s star ingredient is Niacinamide which is also known as vitamin B3. Cosmetics Cop Paula’s Choice tells me that “Niacinamide is a very effective skin-restoring ingredient that offers multiple benefits for aging skin. Among these benefits is the ability to visibly improve the appearance of enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, fine lines, dullness, and a weakened skin surface. Niacinamide can also mitigate the damage environmental attack can cause, and is stable in the presence of heat and light”

So Soft will cleanse your skin and barrier very gently and reduce inflammation as it does, it will lift any excess oils and grime accumulated over the night and leave the skin beautifully clean, soft and ready to face the day. I’m really enjoying using So Soft in the mornings, its such a beautiful product, and the tube is a decent 125 mls for a purse-friendly $30.00. Purchase Snowberry So Soft Cleanser here