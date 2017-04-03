Lush’s new Easter range has hit stores and does not disappoint. Predictably there are a number of chocolate scents. I decided to steer clear of these (call me old fashioned but I like to eat my chocolate rather than bathe in it) and gave some of less obviously themed products a go.

Chick’n’Mix – Bathbomb

This gargantuan bath bomb is actually three separate pieces: two large “shells” and a smaller inner core. As all the pieces are colored differently it produces a beautiful marbled effect as the outer shells crack open and the inner core fizzes out. I am not one for instagramming in the bath but I was seriously tempted to test Apple’s waterproof claims and snap a pic. However a picture would be a disservice to this bomb because the smell is divine. It walks the line between woody and sweet, thanks to a combination of bergamot and Tonka, to produce a mysterious scent that makes a bath very hard to leave…

Flopsy- Face Wash Jelly

I was really excited to try this out, I’ve used face wash jellies in the past and loved them however this was quite different to any face wash or jelly that I have encountered before. Firstly it’s very firm – so firm you can flop the whole thing out of the container in one piece and just wobble it around on your hand and pretend you are in the movie Flubber. Or you can be an adult and not do that. Secondly, it doesn’t dissolve or foam when mixed with water. It does produce a lovely cream however the pieces stay largely intact which will result in you chasing a small piece of flubber around your sink or shower floor. Once you’ve captured your flubber it does provide a lovely second cleanse – I didn’t find it was capable of removing make-up. Its formulated to brighten the skin using fresh carrot extract so might leave dryer skins a little tight but that’s nothing a nice oil or Lush’s own miraculous Skin Drink won’t fix. Overall this is not an easy face wash. It will never be featured in one of those ridiculous ads where a woman joyously tosses water at her face with complete disregard for keeping their clothes or bathroom floor dry. However it is a lot of fun.

Bunch of Carrots – Reusable bubble bar

This was my favorite of the bunch (ha ha). These are unbelievably cute and convenient – two essential features of any product in my opinion. You simply dangle these under a flowing tap for a minute or so and voila! Luscious fragrant bubbles. I’ve managed four luxurious baths with a single bunch and they are still going strong. These have a beautiful deep lemon scent that is uplifting and reviving – perfect for a pick me up on a Sunday afternoon.

Edie Offner