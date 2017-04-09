I continue to be amazed and delighted by Lancome foundations, until just a couple of weeks ago I wrote about my new favourite, the amazing formulation that is Teint Idole Ultra Wear (read about it here) and then I received the soon-to-be-released Absolue Cushion and I’m impressed all over again!

The Absolue Cushion is a compact cushion, using Lancome’s ground-breaking Polar Technology – the mesh in the cushion is designed to allow foundation to be dispersed in a richer, creamier formulation for those looking for a coverage that is not uber-sheer like many cushion compacts on the market. I was lucky enough to receive the launch package for review (this will be limited edition) which includes the plush Absolue Cushion Kabuki and the foundation compact housed in a plush velveteen pouch.

If you are a Lancome fan, you will know that the Absolue range is all about luxury and performance. The Absolue Cushion is makeup that works to improve your complexion and includes some powerful anti-aging ingredients. Adenosine (a primary energy source in cells) is used to grow new collagen and plump the skin up, the three stunning Absolue Oils – Rose, Camellia and Citrus, soften, smooth, nourish and add energy to the skin. Plus Mother of Pearl adds that noticeable ‘Golden Glow’ that Absolue products bring to the skin.

The compact itself houses a very decent mirror, a tear-drop shaped sponge (which I am loving) housed in the top section, then housed underneath is the cushion. I’ve probably road-tested 15 cushion compacts in the last two years, and this one is my favourite. The coverage is decent, halfway between medium and full, but you can also achieve a super-light coverage if that’s what you want. The tear-shaped sponge is easy to use and blends well into the contours of the face and the Kabuki Brush is easy to use, I swirl and push it into the cushion, then buff in circles onto the face – it gives a really natural, seamless finish, like its your amazing skin, not your foundation.

Absolue Cushion makes skin literally glow, looks dewy and healthy, and the biggie for me – it stays on, which for me personally, hasn’t been a redeeming feature of most of the cushions I’ve used. There’s 150 rose petals used in each compact, its also an SPf50 and is available in 4 shades with it hits NZ Lancome counters on the 18th of April.

The Absolue Cushion will retail for $150.00.