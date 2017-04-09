This is how much I love Tangle Teezer Brushes – my prized baby Mason & Pearson Brush is never used anymore with my TT Compact Styler used everyday. You are really missing out if you haven’t experienced a Tangle Teezer, knots or not, they are so great at smoothing down the hair and are small enough to throw into your handbag, plus the price is very purse-friendly at NZ $34.00.

I received my second Tangle Teezer recently, the new Limited Edition 2nd collaboration with British Designer, Lulu Guinness, the Doll Face Compact Styler. If you are unfamiliar with the Compact Styler, its a palm-held brush, with a dust cover that clicks onto the brush and of course includes the Tangle Teezer magic – the two-tiered teeth that are designed to get the toughest of knots out, all without damaging the hair.

The Lulu Guinness Doll Face is a super-cute design and this brush has red bristles which is a lovely, playful touch. I’ve actually tucked this brush away to gift to my sister in Australia, she travels a lot and it will be perfect for her.

The Lulu Guinness Tangle Teezer is available now for $34.00 from selected pharmacies and department stores. Or call 0508 734 466 for your local stockist.