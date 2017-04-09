If you are a fan of the highly-versatile Micellar Water, you will LOVE Neutrogena’s Deep Clean Micellar Gel to Foam cleanser! Housed in a decent 142 ml pump bottle, this innovative Micellar comes out like a soft gel and when mixed with water, turns into a creamy, pleasant foam. Micelles grab onto dirt, oil and makeup and lift them from the skin, you definitely won’t need a double-cleanse when using this product, and skin is soft, happy and never tight after rinsing away the foam.

There’s something very enjoyable about using Micellar Gel to Foam, its got a fresh, clean fragrance, and the Dry Skin formula which I received for review has cucumber extract added, for extra hydration. Pump two pumps into the hands and massage lightly over the face, concentrating around areas of thicker makeup (usually around the nose for me). Then wet the hands and massage again, watching the gel transform into a foam, and lift away makeup, sunscreen and dirt in its path.

I find the gel consistency way easier than using a Micellar Water, and you don’t go through about 10 cotton pads in the process! And the rinse with a hot cloth is always something I crave for rather than using cotton pads or a wipe.

Neutrogena’s Deep Clean Micellar Gel to Foam is available now for $17.99 from leading supermarkets and is also offered in a Normal to Oily skins variation.