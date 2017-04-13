Remember what your hair was like when you were about 15? Really good condition, full, shiny, plenty of it – well, that’s where I was transported when I used the new Aura Botanica Shampoo and Conditioner by Kerastase.

First off, the divine aromatherapy going on in the Bain Miceller (shampoo); wow! What an energising yet calming way to start the day – old school patchouli oil circa 1987 immediately sprang to mind, although it’s actually a blend of grapefruit & mint, black pepper, coriander, jasmine with base notes of warm amber. Exquisite. Its consistency is considerably more liquid than I was used to, possibly due the miceller component – a first for any shampoo under the L’Oreal umbrella. Micellers have become popular in cleansers due to their gentle but powerful molecular properties; the miceller attracts dirt like a magnet, then detaches the dirt from the hair shaft.

This miceller action plays a big part in the very natural feeling hair you get after using it, that and the fact that the range is completely free from silicones & parabens.

Sustainability is such a buzz word at the moment, but Kerastase have taken this very seriously with the 98% natural Aura Botanica range:

Bain Miceller (shampoo) & Concentre Essential (oil) bottles are made from 100% materials

Ethically sourcing the Samoan coconut oil means more than 200 local women have regular income.

Organically certified Moroccan argan oil production means each woman harvesting it plants 30 new trees each year.

This is really big stuff in the world of cosmetics where ethical practice and sustainability have, in my opinion, been murmured in hushed tones, or ignored completely, for far too long. Anyway, let me climb back down from my soap box!

The conditioner, or Soin Fondamental comes in a tube – I do love a tube and is so rich, thick, luxurious and creamy, it’s almost a paste! I took one look and thought it would be much too heavy for my quite fine hair, but in the pursuit of an honest review, I persevered. It was amazing. After a minute or so, I rinsed out and because I wasn’t going anywhere that day, just blow-dried without any product.

Couldn’t believe it. My hair was big! Having lost all of my hair with alopecia, and after 12 months of ghastly treatment, it’s grown back, and has just reached ‘bob’ status. I can get some of it in a ponytail – well more of a tufty sprout really, but it was a fat tufty sprout without any of my embarrassingly huge stash of volumising or thickening products!

The Aura Botanica range also includes a wonderful aromatic oil blend, the Concentre Essential which I used as a leave-in overnight treatment, but it has many uses including pre / post shampoo, dry scalp treatment, or even a massage medium!

The range concludes with the Essence D’ Eclat, a bi-phase oil which can be spritzed on the hair for a beautifully soft glowy blow dry. The shampoo and conditioner have blown me away to be honest; I think many of us have become so used to products at both ends of the price scale being so packed full of sulfates, parabens and lots of silicones that we’ve forgotten what really good hair should feel like.

I’m no greenie by any stretch of the imagination, but I can hand on heart say that it makes me feel good knowing that by using these incredible products, I am not only enjoying the best hair days I’ve had in a very long time, but I, yes, little old me, am in some small way helping the greater world community to achieve real environmental sustainability for future generations. Oh, and the packaging is dark red & very pretty!

Kerastase Paris Aura Botanica is available exclusively from Kerastase Paris Consultant salons.

Bain Micellaire – RRP$48.00

Soin Fondamental – RRP$52.00

Concentre Essentiel – RRP$79.00

Essence D’Eclat – RRP$70.00

Iona Eadie-Askew