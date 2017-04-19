Let me start by saying that the packaging of this luxurious Restore Treatment had me at “Hello” – a round vintage style metal tin, in an uber-chic black satin finish, with minimalist white writing. Exactly the sort of product design my eye is attracted to.

These things are important! Part of the experience of using beautiful products for me, is looking at and handling their equally exquisite shell. I’m quite certain that many heavenly saviours in which I shall never indulge, sit forlornly on shelves, because their design & packaging team has let them down terribly…

I digress. Typing away, the wonderfully comforting fragrance, conjuring up images of old fashioned cold cream advertisements with just hint of something medicinally sweet, is wafting around, and it is just lovely.

Even lovelier is the fact that there was absolutely no testing on animals when Eithne collaborated with NZ scientist Sir Ray Avery in the development of her Black Collection, which comprises a Shampoo, Conditioner and this decadent Restore Treatment – aka hair mask.

Anatomy lesson alert! The outer part of each strand of hair is made up of overlapping scales, like the tiles on your roof, and is called the cuticle. The idea behind Restore, is that whilst being scientifically formulated, it is free from parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate (cheap nasty foaming agent), mineral oils & petroleum yet they’ve still been able to keep it pH neutral! This is brilliant science at work here, as this pH neutrality is what’s so super-important for keeping the cuticle of the hair shaft closed, allowing the natural moisture to be kept safely inside, thus keeping it flexible and strong, nourished and free from damage and split ends.

Suspended in this indulgent, thick, whipped, fluffy gorgeousness is a cocktail of nature’s own ingredients such as avocado oil, rich shea butter & jojoba oil which soak into the hair during the 5 minute ‘at home’ pamper session.

An experienced hair treatment user (long and arduous battle with alopecia) I must say, I loved this, and had it on waaayyyy longer than 5 minutes! Once rinsed out and blow dried, my hair didn’t feel weighed down, or heavy at all, just really, really good. The hair I do have now is very precious to me, and using this Restore Treatment feels special, a real treat for my hair, and for me too, as the texture and fragrance is like a big bowl of delicious comfort food, then one glance back at the very stylish black tin as I hop out of the shower, and comfort food turns into champagne & anticipation. The best of both worlds. And great hair.

Eithne Curran products are available online at www.eithnecurran.com and at selected salons nationwide.

Eithne Curran Restore Treatment (250ml) RRP $55.00

Iona Eadie-Askew