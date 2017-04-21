The ApiClear range from Manuka Doctor is perfect for anyone of any age who suffers from unbalanced skin or wears a full face of makeup every day. Bee Venom is the key ingredient underlying in these products so they are only suitable for non-allergic Manuka Doctor fans. I had the pleasure of testing out two products from the ApiClear range – the Purifying Facial Scrub and the Facial Moisturising Lotion.

ApiClear Purifying Facial Scrub

I like to use a daily facial scrub to remove makeup and freshen up my skin before bedtime. My skin gelled with this gentle purifying scrub as it buffs away dead skin cells, reduces oiliness and leaves your skin looking and feeling smooth and radiant. One of the key features in the scrub is the Lentil Extract. It provides long lasting control of excess sebum and helps to minimise the appearance of pores – good for key problem areas like the nose and chin.

Manuka Doctor is really appealing to the environmentally conscious beauty consumers as they use a silica-rich Bamboo Stem Extract as a natural alternative to ocean-polluting plastic micro beads in this product – what a bonus.

ApiClear Facial Moisturising Lotion

Instantly refreshing and filled with a cleansing Papaya Extract – Manuka Doctor has struck the perfect balance for dealing with difficult skin whilst ensuring that your face feels more toned and youthful at the same time. There are two key essentials I look for in a daily moisturiser – a fresh finish and non-greasy application and this product ticks both boxes. With a beautiful fresh and milky texture this moisturiser is topped off with a soft honey scent.

It was easy to make both the facial scrub and moisturising lotion apart of my daily routine. I noticed my face started to feel plump and vibrant after only a few days use and best of all it is entirely natural. The Facial Scrub retails for $29.95 and the Moisturiser for $35.95. Both products are available online now or at Manuka Doctor stockists around NZ.

Abbey James