I’m tucking away the brights and pale nail polishes at the moment and reaching for darker, richer colours as the weather gets cooler, Faby’s new Autumn/Winter 2017 collection arrived on my desk just at the right time! If you are new to the Faby brand, it’s an Italian brand that offers a full permanent colour collection, seasonal collections, Lacquering Gel and Nail Treats and Care for hands and feet. Faby is also Cruelty Free and free of the big 5 nasties – DBP, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde, Resin and Camphor.

Faby’s new Posh collection offers a really richly-coloured palette, there’s twelve shades that are super elegant which names to match. They are richly-pigmented and are housed in decently-sized 15 ml bottles with an easy to grip lid and an (essential for me) a FLAT brush, rounded brushes are so hard to use! Faby’s brush is narrower than my usual polish (Essie) but there does come some positives with that, getting into tight corners and it’s way easier to get colour really close to the sides of the nail. I received the shades Iconic Audrey – a deep rich purple and Gambling in Macau – a dark, rich blood red.

The Posh collection can be worn by any age and is really classic, choose from rich, deep oranges and chocolates, mushroom, purple and deep burgundy and deep reds and pinks. The full shade range – Jackie @Capri, Class, Timeless, Haute Couture, Via Montenapoleone, Never Disagree with Faby!, Very Faby People, Iconic Audrey, Rouge Fonce, Gambling in Macau, Luxury, Bond Street is my House.

FABY co-founder, Alberbo Viale, says: “Earth tones will reign supreme this Autumn and Winter, as will transitional colours such as neutrals browns and grey tones. Classic winter shades of berry are undeniably sexy and so wearable for a variety of skin tones, but the showstopper this season will be metallics – golds, bronzes and pewters all look fabulous with autumnal attire,” he said.

Faby Nail Lacquers are available at selected salons nationwide and www.faby.co.nz. For stockist information contact Probeauty on 0508 776 232 or visit www.probeauty.co.nz. $20.00 each.