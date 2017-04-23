Another stunning interpretation of Giorgio Armani’s modern classic Si arrived on my desk a few weeks back and I’ve absolutely been embracing this dreamy cloud of rose-scented Eau de Parfum aptly called, Si Rose Signature on a daily basis.

All Si bottles feature the same heavy flacon of weighty glass and the femininely-curved lid – Rose Signature’s lid is black and with a pale apricot ribbon reaching down to a new black seal feature the Si logo. The Parfum itself is seen through the bottle as a pale rose juice, just begging to be sprayed on!

Chypre, which is the basis of all Si fragrances (citrus top-notes, a middle centered on citrus labdanum, and a mossy base-note derived from oak moss and musk) is blended with divine, soft rose centifolia & rose damascena absolutes, freesia and blackcurrant extract, absolute musk and vanilla pure essence.

Rose Signature is quite a heady floral that softens down quite quickly to become such a delicate, feminine fragrance that’s wearable both day and night. I know that when I reach for this in the morning, it will be a good day! Giorgio Armani Si EDP Rose Signature is on counter right now for $175.00 for 50 mls and $225.00 for 100 mls.