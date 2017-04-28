Who doesn’t love a true multitasking product that is quick and easy to use, with maximum results? I’ve always been very keen on boosters and add-in products that make your foundation or day creams suddenly have skin-healing super powers and Cosmedix’s Pure C Mixing Crystals do just that!

This cute shaker of pure L-Ascorbic Acid can be added to your day or night cream for a mega-boost of skin firming and a brightening zap of pure vitamin C. It’s perfect for those who aren’t into product layering and serums, and prefer a simple, lighter touch to their skincare regime, without sacrificing daily anti-aging care. Those with pigmentation issues and those who want firming capabilities will benefit most from using these crystals. The vitamin C is also not activated until mixed with a cream or lotion and stays fresh and free from oxidative damage in the shaker.

I’ve found that adding the crystals to products thins them out a tad, this is not an issue at all, its obviously some sort of magical chemical reaction. I’ve been using the crystals (obviously) in my skincare, but also in my hand cream to combat the dreaded driving hands to fade age spots as well. I’ve found my skin is a lot fresher and brighter looking since I’ve been on a daily dose of this powdered vitamin. My serums are absorbing faster and I’m a lot happier going with just a BB Cream in weekends. My skin is just more refined, younger-looking and has a healthy glow about it.

This little shaker of crystals will last for yonks as well, so at $80.50 for 6 gms it’s a smart anti-aging investment. Cosmedix’s Pure C Mixing Crystal – for NZ stockists phone 0800 238 754.