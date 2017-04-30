Burt’s Bees has come a long way since selling honey and candles off the back of an old truck in Maine, USA. If you’ve noticed this delightfully-packaged brand at your local pharmacy or department store, here’s a little taster of a few products to introduce you to the brand.

Almond & Milk Hand Cream – the smell of this is DIVINE! Think marzipan on a Christmas Cake with a slight medicinal edge. Housed in the cutest, old-fashioned glass jar with metal lid, this hand cream is uber-nourishing and designed to smooth and soften even the roughest hands. This cream is 100% natural and uses sweet almond oil, aloe juice, beeswax, grapefruit seed extract and milk to relieve hands of that awful dry feeling I personally suffer from all year round. Burt’s Bees use a sugar enzyme system to preserve all their products. $25.00.

Lipstick – This has been my at work lipstick ever since I got it, the Sunset Cruise shade is the perfect 3 shades darker than your normal lips shade, feels like a balm and stays put! It comes in 14 really versatile shades and is 100% natural with an 100% recyclable tube. I actually really love the tube design, its a totally unique, square design crafted from a matte plastic with tiny honeycomb-shaped cutout’s revealing the shade of the actual lipstick beyond. It really does feel like you have a nourishing balm on with the added bonus of colour. Contains beeswax, moringa oil, raspberry seed oil, and vitamin E. $19.99.

Facial Towelettes – There’s 30 towelettes housed in a plastic pouch with a really ingenious plastic door that clicks shut to seal the moisture in. There’s four varieties on offer, I went for the Sensitive wipes. These wipes use cotton and rice extract and aloe to clean and soothe. I did like these wipes, but for me personally they were a bit dry. I like a wipe that’s got wetness to it, which makes makeup remover way easier. $9.95.

Burt’s Bees is available from Farmers and selected heath stores and pharmacies.