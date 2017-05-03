In the pursuit of youthful, clear English Rose skin, several lotions and potions have been tried, many loved, a few deemed must-have’s, but only one which has blown my socks off. Look, I’m pretty easily pleased, I love products, am a Marketer’s dream and would spend my last penny on some fabulous innovation I’ve read about, but the true test for me comes down to whether I’d actually go and buy the same thing twice – know what I mean? Even when you’ve loved something so much you swear you’ll use it till the bitter end, when the time comes to repurchase, there is every likelihood that something newer, shinier and with more marketing promises will get the better of me, and end up in the basket.

Not so the brand new innovation from Kiehl’s – where they have combined their legendary Activated C (super-duper Vitamin C derivative) with our long standing anti-aging best friend, Glycolic Acid.

The Kiehl’s Product Innovation team asked themselves a question, very important to anyone concerned about how to get and keep great skin as the years roll by: “How could they address the key causes of loss of the skins clarity?” This is so important, because most skin care experts would agree that uneven texture and pigmentation are the key causes of an ‘aged’ appearance to the skin.

We all know of glycolic acid as a peeling agent, more readily available now than ever before, but historically many people have found it too strong for regular use as it can be irritating to a more sensitive skin. But the beauty of this formulation is that Kiehl’s chemists (aka miracle workers) have included it in what is essentially a high-tech moisturiser! By using such a specific balance of concentrations the glycolic gently resurfaces, allowing for the Activated C to penetrate deeply, taking with it the other two main ingredients, White Birch and Peony. These two ‘greats of nature’ bring with them intense 24 hour hydration by attracting actual moisture from the air right into the skin, whilst protecting it from those pesky free radicals we keep hearing about (tiny menacing thieves who steal electrons from healthy molecules causing all kinds of structural cell damage including rapid skin ageing)!

This cutting-edge new day & night Moisture Treatment has some pretty impressive clinical statistics to back it up, including that after just one week, 86% of women agreed their skin had luminosity, and felt smooth, while 94% agreed their skin felt moisturized. I sit firmly in this camp, and one of the benefits I’ve experienced using it, is that I’ve been able to relax my admittedly self-imposed strict exfoliating & resurfacing regime (a must for sunblock wearing outdoor girls) – because it’s done for me, within this product, morning and night.

There was one issue I worried about, and avoided for a few days – and that was how foundation would sit on top of it. To me, it felt like it just wouldn’t work – boy, was I wrong. Both high end, and high street foundations have gone on like a dream, as the silky gel-like texture gives an unbelievably smooth canvas, and I’ve used less makeup as pigmentation has cleared, and my skin is looking more like it did before baking in my first NZ summer for many years.

Bang for buck – this is one of the best products I’ve ever used, and as its formula is as gentle as it is effective, I would recommend it to anyone, and everyone. Now, how can I get Kiehl’s to put it in a pump…or a tube…

Clearly Corrective Brightening and Smoothing Moisture Treatment – On counters now for RRP $98.00.

Iona Eadie-Askew