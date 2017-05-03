Witchery’s annual Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) campaign is back for its 9th year and you can help by purchasing one (or more!) of seven styles of Witchery white shirts, and one style for men. There’s also three beautiful pieces of silver jewellery for purchase as well. These campaign items are available online from Wednesday the 5th of May and in store at Witchery stores around Australia and New Zealand from Thursday 6 April.

Ovarian cancer claims the life of one woman every ten hours in Australia and a further 350 women are diagnosed with the disease each year in New Zealand. There is no early detection test. There is no cure. The OCRF are on a vital mission to develop an early detection test and together we can help. Buy a white shirt during the white shirt campaign and Witchery will donate everything except GST, to help build a future free of ovarian cancer. The campaign has raised over $9.4 million to date, but there is still more to be done.

The stunning black & white editorial campaign is fronted by Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Megan Irwin, Annabella Barber, Zoe Cross, Tahnee Atkinson and Dan Single. 100% of sales of Witchery’s White Shirts (ex. GST) is donated directly to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation in the hope of learning more about the illness.