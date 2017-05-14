I know there’s many people out there that would love a decent haircut for a very pocket-friendly price, so when I heard about The Cut opening at Sylvia Park I was half thinking, what an amazing idea and half, yay, now there’s a place where people can go that don’t have $120+ to spend on a cut and can spend 45 minutes in a beautiful environment and feel that feeling you get when treating yourself to a high-end hair cut.

The brains behind this concept salon came from hairdressers, Hamilton Brooks and Frana Evans and business partner Hunter Dolan. Last week I sent my husband out for a complimentary wash, cut, beard trim and blow-dry and he reported back that the salon is beautiful, service wonderful, and is haircut is spot on. Hamilton told him that the idea came from walking around in an Auckland mall one day and seeing a long queue of customers waiting for a cut at one of those budget haircut bars. Thinking that an inexpensive haircut doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad haircut in an unpleasant environment, the idea for The Cut evolved.

The Cut is a no appointment / drop-in cut and blow-dry bar in a beautifully-stylish fit out where haircuts are $33.00 and a wash and blow-dry is $40.00-$45.00. You can also get a fringe and beard trim, or a treatment if you wish. Hamilton and Frana have put together a talented team of hairdressers so you can be absolutely assured you will walk out happy. The Cut has 8 seats and is found down to the left of the round open-air atrium (where H&M is).

“THE CUT bridges the gap between a high-end boutique hairdressing salon and the convenience of a drop-in mall salon. We wanted to create a simplified service menu in order to focus on offering the best haircuts and blow dry’s at a great price point,” says Evans.

The Cut is planning four more salons in malls in the near future.

THE CUT Sylvia Park 286 Mount Wellington Hwy Mount Wellington, Auckland

Open Saturday – Wednesday from 9am – 7pm and Thursday – Friday from 9am – 9pm