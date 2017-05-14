YSL’s stunning (and totally addictive) new La Nuit De L’Homme Eau Electrique is out in NZ in just over a week. When this bottle arrived on my desk I couldn’t stop playing with it, its such a beautiful design. A weighty flacon filled with blue liquid and a substantial hexagon-shaped lid with the YSL Cassandre stamped into, makes this bottle a thing of absolute beauty.

I’ve been taking sneaky sprays of La Nuit De L’Homme Eau Electrique myself, even though I gave it to my husband, its my favourite among the array of men’s fragrance’s that I have received for review, ever. Electrique is an oriental, that blends apple, geranium, vanilla and wood to create a fresh and sexy scent that stays on really well throughout the day. There’s also something really modern about the fragrance; its spicy, masculine and youthful.

NZ model Vinnie Woolston stars in the YSL Electrique campaign – one story is told in 6 short films and was filmed and shot by director Colin Tilley. Check out one of the films below. The musician is emerging Dutch singer Thomas Azier and song, Ghost City.

La Nuit De L’Homme Eau Electrique is on counter on 22 May.

60 mls – $133.00 & 100 mls $185.00.