Dermalogica have been on fire this year, multiple new releases (all amazing) and awards left, right and centre! The brand’s new treatment has taken an angle of treating (or embracing) stress that’s never been addressed before in a skincare product. Skincare is big on anti-stress, fixing stress and pretty much marketing products that make it less visible on your face. Dermalogica have taken a very different road for their latest release – they want a positive outlook on stress, which frankly, has been a long time coming.

When I’m at my day job and have to get something done quick, stress jumps in and speeds my mind and body up, focuses my mind and gets the job done. We’ve been told that stress is bad and makes us sad, angry or sick. Positive stress is a good thing and should be embraced!

Stress Positive Eye Lift is designed to be an eye treatment for everyone and anyone concerned with tired eyes, aging eyes, those looking for a morning and afternoon lift, frequent travelers, for brides on their big day, shift workers and busy Mums. This cooling gel addresses ALL eye issues – dryness, puffs (and not the cream ones), dark circles, lines and wrinkles and tired. The metal applicator is a wonderful addition to this treatment and is used for applying the product and for the unique massage technique (seen below in the video)

So what’s in it? Wild Indigo Seed – this helps brighten the eye area and also reduce those shadowy circles that appear after a late night, or a long working week. Sea Water Extract and Arctic Algae – those two stars from the sea firm and lift the delicate eye skin. Fermented Yeast, this Hyaluronic Acid also gives a very welcome lift to the eyes, and Bioactive Diglucosyl Gallic Acid, which works organically with the skin to brighten and refresh the eye area.

Stress Positive Eye Lift can be used as an eye masque, as an eye cream for normal daytime use or over the makeup for an afternoon boost. I like to leave it on after the massage technique, for about five minutes, wipe off the excess and then get on with applying the rest of my makeup. This multi-purpose product really is unlike anything I’ve tried before and will definitely be going with me when I go to England and Scotland in September.

Stress Positive Eye Lift is on counter now, 100 mls for $115.00.