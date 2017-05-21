When time is short (most of the time in our modern, busy lives) you want a facial masque that’s quick to apply, quick to work and even quicker to remove. Clay and charcoal masques are amazing, don’t get me wrong, but they can be time-consuming and messy and take extra time to remove from the skin.

Kiehl’s (I’m a massive fan girl of this brand) are about to release a new masque tomorrow that is such a cooling, refreshing treat which is a great treatment to use mid-week after removing makeup and does it’s work in only 5 minutes. Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque uses customer favourite, Calendula Petals – if you’ve ever used their famous Herbal Extract Toner, you will know how soothing and gentle Calendula is.

This masque is a gel masque that also uses Aloe Vera to give such a fresh, cooling feeling to the skin on application and is perfect for all skin types, yes, even and your sensitive, reactive skin. Kiehl’s say it’s a great pick-me-up masque and they aren’t wrong! There’s something about applying this luscious gel that is a god-send after a long day at work. It totally calms and revitalizes the mind, and of course the skin. My skin looks and feels happier and after a session with this masque, it feels hydrated, soft and more toned. The addition of Chamomile and Lemon Essential Oils is a beautiful touch, and smell so amazing!

Kiehl’s Calendula Petals are hand-picked in Egypt and India and are regarded as a therapeutic herbal medical in Indian and Chinese Medicine. The Aloe Juice sourced by Kiehl’s grows in the Dominican Republic and is a star when it comes to healing, soothing and hydrating the skin.

Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque comes in a generous 100 ml pot and is definitely going to the U.K with me in September, it will be amazing to use on the plane (no shame when I use masques on a plane) and perfect for a quick masque treat when traveling. This masque is on counter tomorrow the 22nd of May for $65.00.