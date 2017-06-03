When the editor told me a Manuka Doctor cleanser was on her desk for me to review, I was curious and excited to try it because, believe it or not – I had never dipped my toe in the enormous Bee Venom beauty arena.

I knew that it had a huge celebrity following with none less than the gorgeous Kourtney Kardashian (the cool stylish one) for brand ambassador, and being a Kiwi, I always felt I should know a lot more about this brand which has won some big and prestigious international awards.

So, as the ‘balm cleanser obsessed’ beauty-science geek that I am, I thoroughly investigated how the Hydrating Facial Cleanser works, and was blown away to find it brimming over with a blend of ingredients rarely found in cleansers – this is so much more than a ‘face cleaning’ product

Besides the Purified Bee Venom and Royal Jelly – scientifically proven to stimulate and nurture collagen and elastin (the skin’s mesh network holding it firm) production, and upping the skins elasticity, this spa-style balm also utilizes a whole host of specific ingredients, including nature’s own Green Tea (antioxidant), Vitamin E (anti-inflammatory) and Hyaluronic Acid which plumps the epidermis and helps it to hold moisture – smoothing out fine lines.

As skincare gets better and better, modern beauty routines encourage the double-cleanse, and having a powerhouse of skincare ingredients within this Manuka Doctor cleanser ensures that your skin is not only prepped for serums and moisturisers, but that the work has already begun!

Manuka Doctor Spokesperson Nicola Macfarlane said “It’s my winter skin treat in a tube” and I wholeheartedly agree. The texture is thick, rich and luxurious; a pleasure to massage into a tired face at the end of the day. It melted away my industrial strength mascara in seconds, and with a lovely warm flannel (a fresh one every cleanse is my little luxury) all the makeup and grime came away leaving fresh soft skin. The balm turns into a creamy milk once water is applied and whilst the instructions say to “massage a small amount” – in my experience, this is impossible, as it’s so lovely to use, I keep using waaaaay to much because it feels so good!

Finally I understand what all the buzz is about, and for a 100ml tube you’ll not be stung with the hefty price tag often associated with balm cleansers.

Manuka Doctor ApiNourish Hydrating Facial Cleanser $39.95 (100 ml)

Words by Iona Eadie-Askew