Snowberry have just released their 2nd “Gold Standard” serum, Intensive Renewal Face Serum – which is a MASSIVE deal in the world of skincare, natural skincare at that. What is a Gold Standard you ask? France’s skincare clinical gold standard trial’s use a double-blind controlled group when in the development phase – which is accepted by the medical industry as a legit way of testing the absolute performance of a skincare product, these trials are conducted by scientists. In layman’s terms – you can be assured that this product absolutely works and be assured it’s money well spent.

There are two things that make Intensive Renewal Face Serum incredible. Snowberry have used a world-first peptide – eProlex. eProlex has been developed by The University of Auckland chemists over a five year period and works to thicken aging skins, reduce wrinkles, increase radiance, reduce environmental inflammation damage and works longer and harder than its peptide competitors, making it the ONLY serum (yes on Earth) to be presented at the 23rd World Congress of Dermatology.

This smart serum also uses MASS (Multi-Active Skin Support System). This is a powerhouse of Vitamins B3, C, E, plus Ubiquinone and our hydration friend, Hyaluronic Acid. Plus the beautifully-emollient Macadamia Nut and Sunflower Seed Oils and Omega Fatty Acids 3 and 6 which add essential long-term hydration to thirsty and dehydrated skins. Dehydration is a biggie when it comes to making skin look older and tired.

Intensive Renewal Face Serum is good for anyone concerned with aging, especially those with inflammation issues (sun-lovers that’s you!) or skin that is starting to slacken – which is a major issue post-40 years old when the cheek area loses that precious collagen and elastin (the fibres that hold the skin taut). I’ve been using this serum at night, waiting five minutes after the serum has absorbed and before I apply a creamy, thick night cream that I favour at nighttime…and then let the serum do it’s (amazing) work.

What skin changes have I noticed since using Snowberry’s Intensive Renewal Face Serum? I’ve been using it religiously for the last month at nighttime and noticed major improvement in my nasolabial folds – these are the lines that run from your nose to your mouth and are definitely an issue as you age. These are softer and wayyyy less noticeable. I’ve also noticed firmer contours on the jawline, which is also an issue I’ve been concerned with, there’s definite improvement and I’m hoping for more as time goes on. The changes in my general skin health are subtle but marked, a fresher, younger look to the skin, less redness, smaller pores and just a healthy radiance and pretty great skin! I don’t often buy a product when I’ve finished it, post-trial, but I really want to go on using this serum long term.

Snowberry Intensive Renewal Face Serum is available now for $126.00 for 35 mls from selected department stores, selected pharmacies and direct from Snowberry here