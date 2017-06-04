The concept of using clay in beauty treatments goes way back almost as far as humans have walked the earth, and perhaps the most famous beauty of all time, the magnificent Cleopatra (Elizabeth Taylor in my mind) used medicinal earth (aka clay) from the Dead Sea for cosmetic applications.

So it’s no surprise that clay is still popular these days – but now we lucky ladies, and gents get to experience the benefits of modern science combined with mother nature, and Societe have taken this a step further with the Deep Thermal Cleanser.

Living in towns & cities full of pollution (cars in Auckland!), we slather on sunblock and/or makeup shielding skin from harsh summers, equally using rich creams and protective balms in the cold winters – all adding to congestion and build-up of deep grime in our skin – sounds ghastly right? Well, when I first tried the Deep Thermal Cleanser, I actually texted the Editor and said “OMG you not gonna believe this thermal cleanser, no s**t my skin looks like a 12 year old’s!”.

Look, I’m no stranger to self-heating treatments and have used several over the years in my own clinic (UK) by well-known salon brands, but never, ever have I experienced anything like the result I got from this one. We are talking serious clinical skincare, people!

The self-heating clay is combined with my favourite ‘anti-ager’ Vitamin A, as well as Vitamin E and this hard hitting trio work in synergy to create pure magic:

Clay heats up and literally vacuums impurities out of the pores

Vitamin A helps by resurfacing / exfoliating the area

Vitamin E sooths, smoothes and provides antioxidant protection

I’m not going to lie, this is not a spa style, zone out, fluffy ‘zen’ cleanser. It feels almost stiff on the skin and takes some work to spread it on the face and massage it for the minute it needs to work – even with ‘dampened’ fingers – as per instructions.

However, my skin afterwards, once it was removed with my beloved warm flannel, felt like I’d had a hard-core microdermabrasion treatment in a salon, but without the aggravated reddened downtime. It. Is. That. Good.

Seasonal changes can bring dull, dry, pigmented (too much time in the sun anyone?) and often congested skin, so now is the perfect time to try this treatment, and 1-3 times per week is recommended by Societe.

I truly believe this is incredible value as each treatment uses such a small amount, and the results need to be seen to be believed. If this had a star rating out of 5 for me to give, it would be 5+.

$80.50 for 59ml

Stockist 0800 238 754

Words by Iona Eadie-Askew