You thought all Micellar Waters were much of a muchness, right? I was pretty much of that line of thought as well, until I tried Inika’s new Micellar Organic Cleansing Rosewater. Micellar Water is an effective (but let’s face it) pretty boring cleansing product to use. Inika’s Rosewater version has changed all that for me. Just with the beautiful inclusion of rose, jojoba, rosehip oil and aloe vera, its turned it into a luxurious experience.

We know the miraculous powers of the Micellar – they bind with makeup and grime and then perform their amazing magnetic lift out of the pores, Inika have gone one step further and added beautiful certified organic plants to add that extra hydration and nourishment to the skin. I’ve been using Inika’s Rosewater Micellar two ways – with a cotton pad to remove a full face of makeup (long-wear, industrial-strength) which it dealt with really easily, and as a quick swipe over an already cleansed face to pick up any residue.

Inika Organic Micellar Cleansing Rosewater is available now for $36.00 for 100 mls from Smith & Caughey’s and selected health stores.

