This month has been an exciting time for beating the evil microbead that lurks in some of our budget (and not so budget I’ve recently found out) skin and body care on our supermarket and pharmacy shelves. To give you a snapshot of what these bad beads do – these tiny plastic beads wash easily down sinks and shower drains directly into our biggest (and most precious) natural resource – our oceans. They do not biodegrade and end up being ingested by marine life and thus, such is the chain of life – on our plates.

Corinne Morley – Trilogy’s Global in-house beauty expert, says, “These tiny beads are having a massive impact on marine life and disrupt the natural balance of our oceans. Scientists have estimated that an average bottle of face scrub contains as much as 100,000 plastic microbeads – the numbers are unimaginable on a global scale. Plastic microbeads are simply not necessary when there are effective natural alternatives available.”

Worldwide, countries are moving to ban the bead, Canada and United States have started the official ban process, our ban kicks in July 2018 (I must mention here that Foodstuffs NZ, which owns New World, Pak ‘n Save and Four Square, have already pulled the products from their shelves, one year out of the nationwide ban) and Australia (come on Aussie, this really isn’t good enough!) have threatened a ban unless the offending companies remove them from their products.

If you are looking for beautifully-natural exfoliating products to add to your ocean-friendly beauty regime, Trilogy have a wonderful body scrub and a gentle facial exfoliant available.

Their Exfoliating Body Balm and Gentle Facial Exfoliant was sent over last week for me to treat my skin to, and feel confident there was no plastic going down my drain. Not that I’ve EVER used anything with plastic beads in, I’ve always thought it was a grossly, horrible concept, plus tiny plastic beads are not good for scrubbing delicate skin!

Exfoliating Body Balm is such a joy to use, I’ve never tried this product and popped it into the shower to use the day it arrived. This is a super-luxe balm, with a real spa-quality feel about it. It feels quite thick and nourishing when you first scoop it from the tub, on application, you can feel the (ocean-safe and fully biodegradable) Rosehip Seed Powder do its work, whilst suspended in a stunning concoction of rosehip oil, sweet almond oil and beeswax. My skin (still) feels AMAZING after a session with this body scrub, it also feels really hydrated, so the need for a daily slathering of body lotion has fallen by the wayside. Another little amazing fact about this scrub is the rosehip powder used is a waste product which is left after Trilogy’s rosehip oil extraction process, so this is a win/win as far as recycling a waste by-product.

Exfoliating Body Balm (185ml) RRP $39.99.

Gentle Facial Exfoliant is an oldie, but a goodie. I tried this many years ago and its nice to be reminded what an effective and pleasant product to use this is. Trilogy uses (natural, biodegradable) gentle jojoba wax microspheres in a creamy jojoba, rosehip, almond and evening primrose oil base to lift away any dead skin cells and grime within the pores to leave you with really healthy, smooth skin. There’s also honey enzymes, camellia and macadamia oils to add hydration whilst gentle re-surfacing.

Trilogy Gentle Facial Exfoliant (75ml) RRP $43.99.

To find out more about beating the microbead – download the official Beat The Microbead app – you can scan products at the supermarket or pharmacy if you are unsure of their contents or read up on on what they term “Plastic Soup”.