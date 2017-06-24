On a high from spending some time last night with the Lush Australia PR team, Queen Street Store Team, plus two of their actual Lush Chefs, I would like to tell you about their amazing Mouthwash Tabs – in the past only available from their massive flagship store on Oxford Street, in London.

These solid mouthwash tabs are a world 1st and are such a handy thing to stow away in your bag for a midday (or post-food) freshen up or take to on a flight cutting down on your in-cabin liquids quota. There’s three flavours to choose from – Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster, Creme de Menth and Ugai, the last two I was sent to review.

Creme de Menth is a peppermint blast for the mouth, you don’t get a full-on fizzy action happening in the mouth, its more of a gentle fizz. You chew (or ‘nibble’) the tab and add a mouthful of water to the mix and then the tab does it work. Lush uses Bicarbonate Soda, Silica, Citric Acid and Malic Acid to clean and freshen and Stevia, Xylotol, Menthol and Peppermint Powder and Oil make the process taste really good, while giving you fresh breath of course.

Ugai is a different taste experience all together – its quite a herby-medicinal taste and inspired by the Japanese tradition of gargling. We all know salt and warm water is wonderful for mouth health and essential post-dental-surgery-stuff. Lush have added Citric Acid, Tea Tree Oil and Green Tea Powder to create a cleansing, antibacterial treat for the mouth.

There’s about 80 tabs in each bottle and they are available now for $12.90 each from Lush stores or Lush online here