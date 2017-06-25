Epsom Salts have been used for centuries to soothe and decrease painful muscles. Epsom Salts are officially not actually a ‘salt’ per say, they are a mineral compound made up of Magnesium and Sulfate first discovered in the town of Epsom in England in a Spring producing the medicinal saline water.

I’ve been trying two products from the U.S brand Dr Teal’s which entire collection of body care products is built around the inclination of Pure Epsom Salts. I was sent out the Epsom Salt Body Wash Soothe & Sleep in Lavender and the Epsom Salt Body Lotion Comfort & Calm in Camomile.

I’ve been using the Body Lotion just on my arms and legs over the last couple of weeks, it smells very herby (just like that cup of Chamomile Tea you drink before bed actually) and uses Shea Butter and Vitamin E to make skin feel super-nourished and SO smooth. This cream really proved it’s worth for me a couple of nights ago though. I came home about 7.30pm, after an extremely long day on my feet and up since 6.00am. The pain in my feet was unbearable, so after my shower (in desperation) I decided to massage a bit of this body lotion onto my feet, pop on clean cotton socks and hit the sack.

Upon waking I couldn’t believe that the pain was completely gone (it normally takes a couple days for my feet to recover) I’ve taken to using this cream on my feet every night to give them a revitalizing treat. $19.95 for 283 gms.

The Wash & Sleep Lavender Body Wash is such a dream to use after a long day at the office. It’s creamy and really hydrating, as well as having the beautiful fragrance of natural lavender going on, which is a bonus as far as giving your shower a real wind-down-ready-for-bed-quality. Dr Teal’s have also added Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Shea Butter to make sure your skin is fully nourished when you step out of the shower. $19.95 for 710 mls.

The Aromoatherapeutic fragrances available in both these products are – Lavender, Eucalyptus & Spearmint, Chamomile, and Ginger & Clay.