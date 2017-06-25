Lancome’s famous icon serum Advanced Genifique is not new (it was launched in 2009) but its new to me and I have had the pleasure of giving it a whirl for the last couple of months. Genifique is a serum that was built on the science behind DNA that carries instructions for making new proteins, and the amount of proteins that can be made by a cell or tissue.

Lancome Scientist’s also use the incredibly-powerful Probiotic Fractions in Genifique; I’ve done a bit of reading on these wondrous strains (mostly Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria) and as well as doing miraculous things when taken internally, when applied topically, they strengthen the skin barrier, prevent eczema, promote healing and act as a powerful anti-inflammatory. Lancome uses a biotechnology process to cultivate these precious Probiotics. They are fermented, ensuring the maximum growth of the strains, then the sugars and membranes are cut into smaller structures, thus releasing the elements they need for the skin, then they are filtered to extract the yeast component.

Lancome is then left with the essential ingredients for Genifique – Probiotics rich in lipids, amino acids and carbohydrates that strengthen the skin and protect it against what we experience in a normal day – fluctuating temperatures, pollution, stress and aging. Genifique also protects and holds the moisture content within the skin plumping it up and increasing elasticity.

I’ve been using Genifique for probably 5-6 weeks now and favour it in the morning under makeup. A daytime serum for me has to absorb in a flash and be undetectable on the face and not make my makeup slide off, Genifique is like an invisible, hard-working layer that I can rely upon to protect my skin and not compromise my makeup lasting for an entire day. Its low on fragrance, and the self-loading dropper draws up just the right amount for my entire face and neck, as soon as I reach for my day cream, the serum is dry -amazing!

Genifique works to address ALL signs of aging – elasticity, toning, firming, adding radiance, fine lines and unifying skin’s colour – in other words, zapping discoloration. I have seen a really fresh, rested look envelope my face, like I’ve been sitting on a beach for the last month (with SPF50 on of course) its also given my skin an incredible softness and glow, plus softened the lines from my nose to my mouth.

Lancôme Advanced Genifique: 30ml: $131.00, 50ml: $180.00.