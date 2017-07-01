Chosungah 22 is a fairly new brand to purchase online at Mecca Beauty and in store at Mecca Maxima and is headed by South Korea’s Top Makeup Artist, Chosungah. Chosungah’s philosophy is all about makeup being a fun process and using it to empower, instead of hiding flaws. She was also the first Korean Makeup Artist to do a famous M.A.C collaboration and spearheaded the now incredible K-Beauty phenomenon.

I received two Chosungah products to review and one of them was their Honey Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette. If you are a regular reader of MIU you will know that I’m a pretty novice eyeshadow wearer and well, not really a fan. I get sent a lot of really pretty palettes and they just sit there gathering dust after my initial review road-test is done. This palette however has been a completely different kettle of fish.

The four colours are universal, meaning everyone can wear them, are so easy and fool-proof to apply and even easy for someone like me to use three colours on the lid and not look like a clown. There’s plenty of pigment happening as well, so one brush load-up is normally enough to spread over the lid and its easy to move around and blend.

The Honey Shimmer Palette comes in two varietals – 01 and 02. Mine is the 01 which houses a Cream Pink, Oatmeal, Hazelnut and Red Brick. I’ve been using Oatmeal over the entire lid and upwards towards the brows and then Hazelnut over the lid, blending into the crease. Red Brick is more an Eggplant shade and its a good one for lining the lower lashes with.

You can buy Chosungah 22 Honey Shimmer Palettes online here for $39.00 and in store at Mecca Maxima in Christchurch and Wellington.