I’ve always been a little bit intimidated by Dermalogica products. The utilitarian packaging and technical terms give the impression that these are powerful products not to be messed with. When I received the world famous Microfoliant and the Charcoal Rescue Masque (both just fresh off winning NZ Best of Beauty Awards in their respective categories) they immediately lent a scientific air to my bathroom cabinet. After two weeks of using both of these products there was a noticeable difference to my skin and I regret not trying this brand sooner!

When I first received the Microfoliant I assumed it was a purely physical exfoliant and my expectations were pretty low given my experience with scratchy scrubs in the past. However: this is not your average “scrub”. It comes in a powder form which is super convenient for travel, just don’t keep it in the shower or you run the risk of water getting in and losing all the magical enzymes. To use (as a second cleanse after removing makeup) dispense about half a teaspoon onto your hand, add a few drops of water, mix together a wee bit then apply to your face. Immediately after rinsing this off my skin felt smooth and did not have the dreaded tightness that comes with physical exfoliants in my experience. After using this every night for two weeks my skin was noticeably brighter to the point where people were asking me what I had changed in the make-up routine! I have the Papain (an enzyme commonly found in papaya), Salicylic Acid and Rice Enzymes released by this product to thank.

These enzymes and acids allow the product to thoroughly exfoliate but remain creamy and gentle enough to use every day. Because of this product sits between a chemical exfoliant and a physical exfoliant: there is still enough texture in the powder to provide the instant gratification of a “scrub” but the gentle enzymes work on a chemical level to encourage the turnover of new skin cells. I was so impressed with this product and it now takes pride of place in my bathroom cabinet.

Where the Microfoliant is gentle and creamy the Charcoal Rescue Masque is bold and gutsy. Seriously – this is one of the most hardcore masques I have ever tried. The first time I used this I made the fatal mistake of getting too involved in an episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race (Go Sasha!!) and leaving it on for 20 minutes. BAD IDEA. The packaging says 7-10 minutes and honestly, I would recommend everyone follow the sage words of Dermalogica: disobey and you will end up VERY red. No long-term damage was done however and I learnt my lesson: never underestimate the power of Dermalogica’s formulas. Next time I used this I left it on for exactly 7 minutes and didn’t experience any redness beyond the usual redness you get from a detoxifying masque.

This masque did pulled up some deep-rooted spots that had been lurking under the surface of my skin for a while but short term pain for long term gain! I was inconvenienced by a few spots for a couple of days but since they healed my skin has been possibly the clearest it has ever been. Thanks to the active charcoal this masque is a powerful detoxifier. Much like how charcoal is used in medicine to absorb toxin from a poisoned patient’s stomach, when applied to the skin activated charcoal draws out in impurities and bacteria. It will also make you look seriously badass while you detoxify! Like I said this masque is hardcore, I wouldn’t recommend using it more than twice a week unless you have extremely hardy skin and would recommend washing it off in the shower so you don’t get charcoal all over the sink the day of your flat inspection – OOPS.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant from $30.00 for 13 gm and $102.00 for 74 gms and Charcoal Rescue Masque $89.00 for 75 mls.

Edie Offner