I’ve had the absolute pleasure of road-testing Dermalogica’s new Nightly Lip Treatment over the last month, and discovered a product you didn’t know you needed until you actually tried it. And thus, it has become a really important part of my nightly skincare routine.

The only part of my 40+ face that has changed to the point where I’m unhappy about it over the last few years (I’ve actually been documenting via Mac Photobooth over the last 7 years to see changes in my face, more on that later) are the lines that run from my nose to my mouth (Nasolabial Folds) and connected to that, my cheeks are clearly losing collagen are slightly going South (even though I have a very strict firming routine in place). Now this is a very natural part of aging, somewhat depressing, but its life and unless you want a facelift, we must accept it.

The lips have been a part of the face that have long been ignored by skincare companies, they take a battering on a daily basis and the biggest treat they normally get is a slick of Chapstick. Until now that is. Dermalogica’s Nightly Lip Treatment uses a blend of powerfully-natural ingredients that target the lines around the mouth – whether it be laughing lines or dreaded smoking lines above the lips, the Nasolabial Lines I mentioned above and the actual lips themselves.

Lips lack what our facial skin has, in the form of a protective outer layer, and don’t produce oil that hydrates the rest of the face on a daily basis, plus if you are a ‘lip-licker’ this makes the lips even dryer. Nightly Lip Treatment is a multi-faceted lip treatment that targets all of the above and more.

This 10 ml pump bottle has a cooling metal applicator on one end that is pressed on the lips or around and can be used as a massage tool. I make sure I cover the lips (obviously) and then the entire area around the lips, so right up to under the nose, and down to the chin and those dreaded nose to mouth lines. This cream feels really hydrating and absorbs quickly, but still leaving a really soft, hydrating layer on the skin. Dermalogica have used Apple Extract which hydrates and smoothes, Shea Butter which is a total hydration star, which also restores the precious barrier function. Sesame Seed Extract works on the Nose to Mouth lines, plus works on existing lines and wrinkles, and Indian Gentian Extract which strengthens the skin and works on lines around the mouth.

I’ve noticed two striking differences since using Nightly Lip Treatment – my lips are fuller and naturally pinker, so much so, I look like I’ve got lipstick on, when I haven’t and they are also smooth and hydrated, when it winter, normally the opposite. And the Nasiolabial Lines are wayyyyy less pronounced, they have softened and faded into the rest of my face.

