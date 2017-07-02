I’m all about cleansers that have a pretty low fragrance, are non-foaming and creamy, but remove makeup quick-as and leave skin feeling (and looking) clean and skin hydrated and happy after a session – tall order right?? Lush’s 9-5 Cleansing Lotion ticks all these boxes, plus is easy on the pocket as well.

Lush use fresh Dove Orchid Extract from Malaysia and Singapore to cleanse which also calms the skin as it does its job. Almond and Ylang Ylang Oils hydrate the skin and Everlasting Flower Absolute (from the Daisy plant) and also known as the Immortelle plant, has soothing, anti-inflammatory, regenerative and anti-allergic properties.

I’ve been reaching for 9-5 a lot recently (I have 5 cleansers on the go in my shower) its just such as easy product to use, it goes straight over the eyes and removes mascara in a flash and I never need a second cleanse afterwards, I love the smell and the consistency is neither too thick or thin. 9 to 5 Cleansing Lotion comes in two sizes – 95 gms for $11.50 and 240 gms for $19.90 – such a bargain!

Lush 9 to 5 Cleansing Lotion, buy it in store or online in NZ here