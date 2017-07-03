Every year around Christmas time a glorious thing happens: Lush release a series of limited edition bath delights. Next thing you know your Instagram feed is full of cozy #bathpics intermingled with images of mulled wine and chestnuts roasting on fires. Meanwhile you are too busy going to the beach and taking cold showers to beat the Auckland humidity to even consider taking a cozy bath. Luckily Lush has decided to re-release a number of these limited edition treats for Christmas in July. Finally, we antipodeans are able to enjoy the best part of a northern hemisphere Christmas

The first product I tried was the Snow Fairy ($21.50). Do you remember the pink convertible Barbie drove circa 1998? Well this is the exact same shade complete with sparkles and a sweet smell to match. This scent is the essence of pink: candy floss and vanilla – so sweet it’s almost edible. If you don’t count Elle Woods or Baby Spice among your personal heroines you may find this a little too sweet. Despite its’ plastic fantastic scent and look this product is vegan, cruelty free and uses biodegradable glitter so gets a big green environmental tick as well.

For a sweetness double up I followed this with the Snow Fairy body conditioner ($38.00). For those who are unfamiliar, a body conditioner is applied all over your skin in the shower after cleansing and then rinsed off. The result is seriously smooth skin without enduring standing in the freezing cold frantically moisturizing before you can put your dressing gown back on. In other words, it’s a winter lifesaver. This is thanks to the cocoa butter, mango and avocado hidden within the candy colored gloop. I really enjoyed this product, the smell is a little mellower and more grown up than the shower gel and the results are fantastic. This somehow manages to be both time-economic and luxurious – an absolute winner in my books.

The final product I tried was the Shoot for the Stars bath bomb ($10.50). Now, I am a total sucker for Lush bath bombs and bubble-bars. I am in a long-term committed relationship with both the Dragons Egg and the Comforter but honestly I think this tops them both. The smell is divine, the same as the Honey, I washed the Kids soap (another favorite) so think sweet but also warm and almost a little spicy. This is also one of the most beautiful bath bombs to watch fizz away: a blue base with beautiful silver swirls. Honestly, if you’re feeling a little run down by this winter: run a bath, light a few candles, drop this bad boy in and be ready for an interstellar show right in your very own bathroom.

Lush Christmas in July is in stores and online until 19th July or until stocks last.

Edie Offner