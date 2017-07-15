Obsessively devouring beauty regime details of exotic French film stars and style mavens has taught me one thing – for the French, caring for the skin has always been paramount. Clarins, probably the most famous of all French beauty houses takes this to the next level with 49 years of ongoing innovation, research and development behind their latest launch, the Hydra-Essential range.

The focus here is hydration and moisturization, and after studying how climate affects the skin – in particular, the daily thermal shocks (up to 12 a day!) our skin is subjected to doing basic things like going outside in hot sun or cold wintery air, traveling in cars and on buses, shopping in air-conditioned stores, hot showers etc all depleting our skin of more and more moisture.

Clarins’ ethos of creating bio-inspired beauty by extracting the best of what plants have to offer led them to discover a very special plant from Madagascar; the Leaf of Life, so named because under climatic extremes it stays full of water. It’s the ‘full of water’ bit we’re really interested in here, and I’m sure you’ll have heard of hyaluronic acid, a magical molecule which attracts up to 1000 x its own weight in water. Pretty amazing stuff, and the skin actually produces this itself but the daily thermal shocks deplete it dramatically, hence end-of-day makeup can look dry and cakey not the luminous glowy face you applied in the morning.

Down the barrel of a microscope the leaves of the Leaf of Life plant have remarkably similar physiology to our skin, and the upshot of this discovery is that by adding its organic extract to the Hydra Essential range, the skin cells are encouraged to replenish their own water reserves & produce more hyaluronic acid themselves– not adding fake stuff made in a lab! This is an incredible feat of science, and is particularly impressive because this mystical extract stimulates hyaluronic acid production in not only the dermis, but the epidermis (the part you can touch) as well.

So, what this means for you, is that your skin will self-hydrate in bucket loads, helping to plump out those little pesky fine lines and give your skin that lovely dewy radiance, the ‘je ne sais quoi’ we all strive for.

RICH CREAM – very dry skin

This is the product which really showcases Clarins’ consideration of every skin type. Being a balmy, whipped mousse-like cream this is for the truly dry skin, so if you find your skin flaky, rough, tight, sometimes itchy and patchy – this will relieve those symptoms, comfort and hydrate instantly. I found this was spectacular on my neck and décolletage, absorbing quickly without residue and I can see it being a firm favourite for those spending a lot of time in moisture-zapping heating / air conditioning, or much of their time outdoors. I’ll be using this as a night treatment when I’ve not been drinking my 2 litres a day! $90.00.

BI-PHASE SERUM

Previous incarnations of this ‘desert island’ serum have featured in my skincare for many years and I was super excited to try the new formula; combining the Leaf of Life with an oil rich in essential fatty acids as well as beautyberry (precious extract protects our micro-circulation from thermal shocks), to restore and maintain the skins NMF (natural moisturising factor) and those all-important hyaluronic acid reserves. It’s hard to believe that just one squirt of this light, silky blue serum is enough to give such a sustained hydration burst and for me, is the star of the show as it significantly improves every skin, and slots effortlessly into any existing regime. $92.00.

SILKY CREAM SPF15

87% of women agreed that this cream gave them intensely moisturised skin, and I wholeheartedly concur. My skin has greedily absorbed the magical blend of ingredients offered and has gently smoothed itself out over the last month – remember, the Leaf of Life kick-starts your own cells to make more hyaluronic acid! Including the SPF15 makes this a no-brainer, and Silky Cream has been on my face every single day because with its light but luxurious texture and soft floral fragrance (I love fragranced creams), it’s a joy to use in the mornings AND it gives such a beautiful base for makeup that my primer is now gathering dust. Bi-phase serum + Silky Cream = The Dream Team; j’adore, j’taime, l’amour. $90.00.

MILKY LOTION SPF15 – normal to combo skin

I just had a conversation at my day job just yesterday with a colleague about her combination skin STILL needing hydration and that it was a common mistake for those with oily skins to reach for foaming cleansers and day creams that zap the moisture out of the skin. Hydra-Essentiel is the best example of this, especially the two products aimed at combination skins in the range – Milky Lotion and below, Cooling Gel. Milky Lotion is a dream come true for my combo skin type, it feels SO creamy and nourishing and provides a perfect base for makeup as well. I feel like I’m getting the best of both worlds with hard-working hydration, protection from the elements, sun (and air conditioning) and supple, shine-free skin! Win/win. $90.00.

COOLING GEL – normal to combo skin

Even though I’m loving this cool gel as a day cream in this bitterly, cold weather we are having, I feel like this is going to be a firm favourite in summertime. I’m already thinking about how amazing and cooling it will feel on hot and bothered skin (I might even store it in the fridge for extra-iciness). The texture of this gel just melts into the skin and sits really well on top of my day time serum, and under my foundation. I thought this gel formula would be a tad light for me, but my skin is loving it, still looking dewy and happy at the end of a long day in the office with intense heating happening – which is cosy and all, but very detrimental to the skin! $90.00.

Iona Eadie-Askew and Christine Young